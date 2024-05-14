Polanco was removed from Monday's game against the Royals due to right hamstring tightness.
The severity of Polanco's injury is unclear, though he's likely headed for further testing. Josh Rojas and Luis Urias could see more opportunities at second base if Polanco is forced to miss additional time.
More News
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Breather Friday•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Plates pair in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Leaves yard Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Contributes stolen base Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Sitting for Game 1•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Homers in second straight game•