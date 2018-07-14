Twins' Jose Berrios: Allows six runs in no-decision
Berrios allowed six runs on six hits and three walks in six innings Saturday, striking out five in the no-decision.
It's another valley in a recent up-and-down stretch for the 24-year-old breakout hurler. Berrios yielded four runs in the fourth on three doubles (one ground-rule) and was saddled with two more after Zach Duke failed to strand the starter's responsibilities in the seventh. This marked the second time the right-hander had allowed six runs over his past four outings, but he has six quality starts in his past eight, a run that has suppressed some of that damage. The first-time All-Star brings a 3.68 ERA, 9.0 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9 into the break.
