Twins' Jose Berrios: Quiets D-backs for 11th win
Berrios (11-5) pitched seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts during Saturday's win over Arizona. He allowed just two hits and a walk.
After allowing 11 runs through 8.1 innings over his previous two outings, this was an impressive rebound. The D-backs own an admirable offense, and Berrios cruised through the heart of the order three times. Considering he has just 32 starts in the majors on his resume, Berrios' 3.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 8.1 K/9 are solid marks, and he's established himself as a reliable fantasy option moving forward. He projects to face the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in his next start.
