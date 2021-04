Berrios (2-2) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Athletics, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

It was another sharp outing for the right-hander, who tossed 59 of 89 pitches for strikes, but the Twins failed to score a run in either half of the twin bill. Berrios will take a 3.00 ERA and 30:7 K:BB through 21 innings into his next start, set for Monday in Cleveland.