Miranda was placed on the 10-day injured list as expected Saturday due to a right shoulder impingement.

Miranda was scratched Friday due to shoulder soreness, an issue which turns out to be serious enough to sideline him for at least 10 days. The young third baseman has dealt with shoulder issues this season dating back to spring training, which may partially explain his poor .211/.263/.303 slash line. Matt Wallner was recalled to take his place on the roster.