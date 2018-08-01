Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes eighth loss of season

Gibson (5-8) allowed three runs on five hits in a loss to Cleveland on Tuesday, striking out six and walking three in six innings.

Gibson threw his 13th quality start of the season yet ended up with the loss. Gibson now sports a 3.47 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 132:53 K:BB in 135 innings. Each of the last two seasons Gibson's ERA has been over 5.00, and his WHIP over 1.50, so this year's numbers are certainly a welcome sight. His next start will be a rematch with the Indians in Cleveland.