Arraez will start in left field and bat ninth Saturday against the Athletics, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Arraez's bat-to-ball skills and ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots should continue to earn him at least semi-regular starts for the Twins, at least until Byron Buxton (concussion) returns from the injured list. Since the beginning of July, the rookie is hitting .347 while striking out just four times in 49 at-bats.