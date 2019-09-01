Perez (9-6) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits with two walks and four strikeouts across just 2.2 innings while taking a loss against the Tigers on Saturday.

The veteran had an inning to forget during the third, as the Tigers sent 11 hitters to the plate against Perez and the only batter he got out was Gordon Beckham twice. This is the second time in the last five starts that Perez yielded seven earned runs in a start. Fortunately, he rebounded very well after his last seven-run outing, but Perez will have to do it again to get his ERA back below 4.50. Perez owns a 4.89 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 120 strikeouts in 141.2 innings this season.