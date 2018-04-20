Twins' Max Kepler: In Friday's lineup
Kepler (knee) will bat seventh and play center field against the Rays on Friday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.
Kepler won't miss any additional time after being removed from Wednesday's game with a right knee injury. Manager Paul Molitor said that the outfielder was dealing with some discomfort but there wasn't anything structurally wrong with the knee. With left-hander Blake Snell scheduled to pitch Saturday's game, it wouldn't be surprising to see Molitor give Kepler another day off to keep him spry moving forward.
More News
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...