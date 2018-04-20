Kepler (knee) will bat seventh and play center field against the Rays on Friday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Kepler won't miss any additional time after being removed from Wednesday's game with a right knee injury. Manager Paul Molitor said that the outfielder was dealing with some discomfort but there wasn't anything structurally wrong with the knee. With left-hander Blake Snell scheduled to pitch Saturday's game, it wouldn't be surprising to see Molitor give Kepler another day off to keep him spry moving forward.