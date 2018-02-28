Kohn was removed from Wednesday's split-squad contest against Houston due to an apparent injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

There has been no word on the type of injury Kohn sustained but this is particularly concerning since he's undergone Tommy John and rotator cuff surgery in the past. The 31-year-old was a non-roster invitee to the Twins' camp this spring after only appearing in 13 innings of minor-league work over the past two years due to various ailments.