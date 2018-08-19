Twins' Robbie Grossman: Activation expected Sunday
Grossman (hamstring) will likely be activated from the disabled list ahead of Sunday's game against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Grossman showed no ill effects from the hamstring injury after starting a rehab assignment, going 5-for-11 with a double in three games with Triple-A Rochester. He is expected to take the Johnny Field's roster spot, and Grossman may play semi-regularly in right field for a stretch with Max Kepler shifted to center.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...