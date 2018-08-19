Grossman (hamstring) will likely be activated from the disabled list ahead of Sunday's game against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Grossman showed no ill effects from the hamstring injury after starting a rehab assignment, going 5-for-11 with a double in three games with Triple-A Rochester. He is expected to take the Johnny Field's roster spot, and Grossman may play semi-regularly in right field for a stretch with Max Kepler shifted to center.