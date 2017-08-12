Pressly has a 2.28 ERA and 0.76 WHIP with 21 strikeouts across 23.2 innings since the start of June.

Pressly struggled mightily in the first two months of the season with 19 runs allowed over 18 innings, but has put up some impressive numbers since. The 28-year-old has a 2-2 record with eight holds and a solid 44:9 K:BB for the season, but still only sees high-leverage work on an infrequent basis.