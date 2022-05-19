Gray (1-1) allowed two earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Athletics.

Gray allowed a run in each of the first and third innings, but he retired the last 10 batters he faced to turn in a solid performance. He induced eight groundouts, though he backed up his five strikeouts with only four swinging strikes across 84 total pitches. Even so, the performance was a step forward for Gray, as he turned in his longest outing of the campaign. Overall, he has a 3.48 ERA with a 25:9 K:BB across 20.2 frames this season.