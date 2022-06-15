site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Larnach isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle.
Larnach went 1-for-13 with two walks and five strikeouts over the last four games and will get a breather Wednesday. Gilberto Celestino is starting in left field and batting ninth.
