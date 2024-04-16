Share Video

Link copied!

The Twins recalled Larnach (toe) from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old open St. Paul's season on the injured list with turf toe, but he recently completed a three-game rehab assignment with Single-A Fort Myers. Larnach will take the roster spot of Matt Wallner, who is being demoted after a 2-for-25 start to the campaign.

More News