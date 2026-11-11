Larnach will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left wrist Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Larnach's 2026 season ended in mid-September when he landed on the injured list with the wrist issue. After it flared up on him again when he began his offseason hitting program, Larnach opted for the cleanup procedure. More will be known about his status following the surgery, but Larnach is expected to be ready for the start of spring trianing. He slashed .269/.352/.436 with 13 home runs in 433 plate appearances for the Twins this season and is slated to reach free agency next winter.