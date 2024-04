Larnach (toe) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Fort Myers on Thursday, Fort Myers radio play-by-play broadcaster John Vittas reports.

Larnach has been out all season with turf toe but is feeling well enough to test himself out in a game setting. He'll move up to Triple-A St. Paul in short order and eventually be activated from the 7-day injured list, assuming all goes well during his rehab stint with Fort Myers.