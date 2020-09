May (back) pitched a perfect ninth inning with three strikeouts in a non-save situation in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

May exited Sunday's game versus Cleveland with mild cramps in his back, but he was fine in his return Wednesday. He threw 10 of his 17 pitches for strikes to finish off 5.1 perfect innings by Minnesota relievers in the contest. In 19 innings this season, May has a 4.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 31 strikeouts. He's added two saves and six holds in 19 appearances.