Victor Alcantara: Becomes free agent
Alcantara was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday and elected free agency.
The 26-year-old saw his heaviest major-league workload yet in 2019, logging 42.2 innings with a 4.85 ERA but only a 13.2 percent strikeout rate. Alcantara's most likely role would be as a middle reliever, but it's unclear whether a team will be inclined to sign him given his inability to dominate hitters.
