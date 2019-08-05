Tigers' Victor Alcantara: Activated and optioned
Alcantara (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.
Alcantara spent the entirety of the season in the big leagues prior to landing on the injured list with a bruised finger in late July. He wasn't particularly impressive, recording a 5.31 ERA and a 13.1 percent strikeout rate. He'll likely return to Detroit when rosters expand in September if not before.
