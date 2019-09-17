Tigers' Victor Alcantara: Recalled by Tigers
Alcantara was recalled by the Tigers on Tuesday.
Alcantara hasn't done much in 39 innings for the Tigers this season, recording a 5.31 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. He hasn't been all that much better in 18.1 frames for Triple-A Toledo, posting a 5.89 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP.
