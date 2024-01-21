Gutierrez held a private workout for interested clubs Friday in Miami, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.
It's not clear which teams specifically were in attendance. Gutierrez, 28, threw just 6.1 rehab innings in 2023 and 36.2 frames in 2022 due to elbow issues but is healthy now and could make for a decent rotation depth piece.
