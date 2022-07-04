Hasely (illness) went 1-for-1 with an RBI single as a pinch hitter in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Giants.

Haseley was a pinch runner Friday and has now pinch hit in two straight contests, so it appears his illness-related absence has come to a close. The 26-year-old is still unlikely to command much playing time as a depth outfielder. He is batting .250 (5-for-20) with three walks in 11 games this season. Haseley could be at risk of losing his spot on the 26-man roster once Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) or Adam Engel (hamstring) are activated from the injured list.