White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Haseley is feeling under the weather and won't be available to start in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Haseley had been in line to receive a start in left field Sunday while regular starter AJ Pollock received a routine off day, but the illness prevented Haseley from cracking the lineup. Instead, Josh Harrison will pick up his first start of the season in the outfield with both Pollock and Haseley on the bench.
