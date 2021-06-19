Rodon allowed one run on three hits and three walks over seven innings in Friday's loss to Houston. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

Rodon cruised through four perfect innings to start the game before running into trouble in the fifth. He loaded the bases and walked in a run but managed to escape the jam before allowing any more damage. He's given up one or fewer runs in five of his last six starts, lowering his season ERA to 1.83 through 73.2 innings. Rodon is lined up to face Seattle at home next week.