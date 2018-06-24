White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fires eight strong in win
Rodon (1-2) gave up two runs in eight innings Sunday, yielding seven hits and striking out three in a 10-3 win over Oakland.
Fantasy owners would've liked to see more strikeouts in this one, but still a wonderful outing by Rodon. His only real mistake of the day was a solo shot off the bat of Mark Canha in the fifth inning. The 6-foot-3 left-hander has 19 strikeouts and a 3.70 ERA across 24.1 innings in four starts since his return from the DL. Rodon will take the mound Saturday in Texas.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Has one bad inning•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Decent outing in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fans seven in 2018 debut•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Officially comes off DL•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lined up for Saturday's start•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Expected to return shortly•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...