White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fires eight strong in win

Rodon (1-2) gave up two runs in eight innings Sunday, yielding seven hits and striking out three in a 10-3 win over Oakland.

Fantasy owners would've liked to see more strikeouts in this one, but still a wonderful outing by Rodon. His only real mistake of the day was a solo shot off the bat of Mark Canha in the fifth inning. The 6-foot-3 left-hander has 19 strikeouts and a 3.70 ERA across 24.1 innings in four starts since his return from the DL. Rodon will take the mound Saturday in Texas.