Flexen is scheduled to start Monday against Atlanta at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Between stops in Seattle and Colorado last season, Flexen turned in a 6.86 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 7.7 K-BB% across 102.1 innings. Despite those poor numbers, Flexen looks like he'll have plenty of leash in the White Sox rotation to begin the season, given the lack of attractive alternatives on the 40-man roster and on the farm. He'll tentatively line up for a two-start week with a more favorable outing on tap this weekend in pitcher-friendly Kansas City, but the upcoming start against a powerful Atlanta offense should be reason enough for fantasy managers to steer clear of Flexen in avoidance of ratio damage.