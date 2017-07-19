White Sox's David Robertson: Traded to Yankees
Robertson was traded to the Yankees on Tuesday as part of a multi-player deal.
Robertson has long been the subject of trade rumors and has finally found his new home for the stretch run of the 2017 season. This move will almost certainly have a negative effect on Robertson's fantasy value in standard leagues, as he'll no longer be in line for saves opportunities with his new ball club. The 32-year-old will likely be utilized as a setup man at the back end of the Yankees' loaded bullpen.
