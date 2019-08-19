White Sox's Dylan Cease: Crushed for five runs
Cease (2-6) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out six batters and taking the loss against the Angels.
Most of the damage against Cease came via the long ball with Matt Thaiss and Kole Calhoun both taking him deep. The rookie right-hander had allowed just four runs in his previous two starts but Sunday's outing bumped his ERA to 5.93 in his first 44 MLB innings. Cease will get a home start against Texas on Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...