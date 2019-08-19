Cease (2-6) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out six batters and taking the loss against the Angels.

Most of the damage against Cease came via the long ball with Matt Thaiss and Kole Calhoun both taking him deep. The rookie right-hander had allowed just four runs in his previous two starts but Sunday's outing bumped his ERA to 5.93 in his first 44 MLB innings. Cease will get a home start against Texas on Friday.