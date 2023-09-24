Cease did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing six hits over seven scoreless innings against the Red Sox. He struck out 11 without issuing any free passes.

Cease was masterful during Saturday's rain-soaked contest in Boston, but he didn't receive any run support and had to settle for an unfortunate no-decision. The 27-year-old avoided issuing any walks for the first time in 13 second-half starts and notched his first double-digit strikeout effort since June 26. Despite a disappointing campaign for last year's AL Cy Young runner-up, Cease has now amassed 200-plus strikeouts for the third consecutive season, joining the ranks of Chris Sale (2013-2016) and Ed Walsh (1910-1912) as the only White Sox pitchers to achieve the feat. Cease is tentatively projected to face the Padres at home in the club's final regular-season series next week.