White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Monday that Jimenez could be used some in the outfield, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Gavin Sheets filled in admirably as the designated hitter while Jimenez was sidelined and is also an option -- and probably a likelier one -- to see action in the outfield as the team seeks to keep both bats in the lineup. All three of Jimenez's starts this season came at DH before he got hurt, and only 14 of his 118 starts in 2023 were in the outfield. It's possible he could wind up playing the outfield enough to pick up eligibility there in fantasy, but the White Sox also want to keep him healthy and having Jimenez play the field heightens that risk.