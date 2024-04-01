Jimenez is considered day-to-day after undergoing an MRI on his left adductor, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Jimenez was hurt while running out a groundball Sunday and did not play in Monday's contest. He has managed to avoid a long-term injury, though, and the White Sox will just play a man short for the time being rather than put Jimenez on the injured list. Gavin Sheets started at designated hitter in Jimenez's place Monday and should draw regular time there against righties.