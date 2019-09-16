White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Heater continues
Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Mariners.
Jimenez's late-season surge has shown no signs of ending yet, as he's now put together a seven-game hit streak during which he's collected three home runs and two doubles. So long as his health holds up, Jimenez should have a good chance at joining the Mets' Pete Alonso as the lone members of this year's rookie class in the 30-homer club.
