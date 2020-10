Jimenez exited Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Athletics on Thursday with an apparent injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez returned to Chicago's lineup as the designated hitter for the decisive Game 3 after missing a week with a sprained foot. He doubled in the top of the third inning, but he was visited by trainers at second base shortly after and exited the game. The nature and severity of his injury aren't clear.