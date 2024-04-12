Jimenez (adductor) will ramp up his running intensity this week, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

It's good that Jimenez is upping his activity level, but it would appear he's not going to return this weekend as had been hoped. Jimenez has been sidelined for the past week with a left adductor strain. Gavin Sheets has held down designated hitter duties for the Pale Hose since Jimenez was injured.