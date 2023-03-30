The White Sox placed Crochet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Crochet missed all of 2022 and will get a late start to 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He's throwing off a mound, though, and it would seem to be a good sign that he hasn't been placed on the 60-day IL.
