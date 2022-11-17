Crochet (elbow) isn't expected to serve as a starting pitcher in 2023, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Pitching coach Ethan Katz said Thursday that he hopes Crochet will be able to serve as a long reliever at some point in 2023, but the southpaw still needs additional time to recover after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April. Crochet has been throwing from 120 feet recently, but it's not yet clear how much work he'll be able to take on once spring training begins.
