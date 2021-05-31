Crochet pitched a perfect eighth inning to pick up the hold in Sunday's 3-1 win over Baltimore.

Crochet shut down the Orioles after the White Sox took the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was his ninth consecutive appearance (8.1 innings) without allowing a run, although he's walked seven during that stretch. The left-hander's walked nine over 13.2 innings this season, which is alarming, but Crochet has made good situational pitches to avoid damage.

More News