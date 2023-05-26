Marisnick accepted his assignment and was sent outright to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Marisnick was designated for assignment Sunday to make room for Clint Frazier and will now return to Triple-A, where he's slashing .264/.407/.391 on the season. Marisnick went 0-for-2 during his stint with the White Sox, but he could return if the team needs to call on its outfield depth again.