Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Tigers due to illness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Cueto's absence complicates an already difficult starting pitching situation for the White Sox. Michael Kopech hit the injured list earlier Saturday with shoulder inflammation, with Davis Martin getting called up in his place. Martin will take Cueto's scheduled Saturday start, but that leaves Kopech's scheduled turn Sunday unfilled. If Cueto's illness is a minor one, it's possible he's pushed back just one day, but it's also possible he misses an entire turn in the rotation, forcing the White Sox to call up another arm or go with a bullpen game.