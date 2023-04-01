Graveman (1-1) allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks across 0.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Astros.

Graveman entered the game in the seventh inning with a 3-2 lead, but he allowed three consecutive batters to reach base to load the bases with two outs. He was pulled at that point and was charged with the runs after Yordan Alvarez cleared the bases with a double. Graveman has pitched the eighth and seventh innings in two appearances this season, so he doesn't appear to be in the mix for saves for the time being.