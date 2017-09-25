Play

Smith is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

Smith swatted his fourth homer of the season in Sunday's 8-1 win, but he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting three of the previous four games behind the dish. In his place, Omar Narvaez will start at catcher and bat seventh.

