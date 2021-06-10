Lynn did not factor in the decision versus Toronto on Wednesday despite allowing only one run on four hits and no walks over seven innings. He struck out nine.

The right-hander surrendered a second-inning solo homer to Randal Grichuk but otherwise kept Toronto off the board over his seven frames. Lynn has now allowed one or zero earned runs in eight of his 11 starts this season, helping him post a minuscule 1.23 overall ERA that ranks second in baseball behind only Jacob deGrom. He has also registered a 72:17 K:BB across 65.2 innings along with a 0.88 WHIP. Lynn will look to continue his strong start to the season when he faces Tampa Bay at home early next week.