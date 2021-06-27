Lynn's Saturday start against the Mariners was suspended in the the bottom of the third inning because of rain and will resume Sunday. He has fanned four while allowing no hits and two walks across three scoreless frames.

Lynn will almost certainly be replaced when the game resumes Sunday, as the right-hander has thrown 47 pitches (27 strikes). While Lynn is unlikely to qualify for his eighth win, he should come away feeling decent about the outing, especially considering that he was tagged for six runs in his previous start against Houston on June 19.