Giolito has shortened his arm swing before delivering a pitch, Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune reports.

When Giolito removes his right hand from the glove during his delivery, he does not extend his arm out wide; it stays closer to his ear. The right-hander described the change as cleaner and more efficient. "It's more direct to my good firing position," he said. "I feel more athletic. You can compare it to how an infielder throws a baseball. It just happened naturally over the offseason and it feels really good, so I'm going with it." Regardless of the arm swing, the key for the 6-foot-7 Giolito, who walked an AL-high 90 batters last year, is repeating his mechanics. We'll get to see the new motion on display Thursday, when he makes his first spring start against the Mariners.