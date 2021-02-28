Giolito is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox are using non-roster invitees to start the first two games of spring and will then incorporate their rotation regulars. Tuesday's start puts Giolito on schedule to start Opening Day on April 1 against the Angels.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Throws first bullpen•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Works out with new coach•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Reaches deal for upcoming season•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Carries Chicago to Game 1 win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Starting playoff opener•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Fans 11 in no-decision•