Robert was removed from Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays due to leg soreness, though he's expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old appeared to be in some discomfort while running the bases after his single during the sixth inning, and manager Tony La Russa opted to lift the outfielder from the contest as a precaution. Assuming Robert has no additional issues Thursday, he should be back on the field for the series opener versus Baltimore.