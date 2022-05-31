The White Sox reinstated Robert (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday.
Though Robert's return should provide a big boost to the White Sox lineup, the team placed star shortstop Tim Anderson (groin) on the injured list, where he'll join two of the team's other top players in outfielder Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) and starting pitcher Lance Lynn (knee). While Anderson is on the shelf, the White Sox could look to Robert to serve as their leadoff hitter after Robert had mostly moved between the Nos. 2 through 4 spots in the order prior to testing positive for COVID-19 on May 24. Regardless of where Robert ends up settling in the lineup during Anderson's absence, fantasy managers shouldn't have any hesitation about activating him ahead of the White Sox's six-game week.