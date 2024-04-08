Robert (hip) is expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert is on the injured list with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain, an injury he suffered this past Friday while running the bases. He dealt with a Grade 3 right hip flexor strain back in 2021 and wound up being sidelined for nearly three and a half months. Dominic Fletcher has shifted over to center field for the White Sox to accommodate for the loss of Robert, while Kevin Pillar and Robbie Grossman should see upticks in playing time in right field. The club could also eventually decide to give Oscar Colas another look.