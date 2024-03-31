Robert went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Tigers.

The 26-year-old outfielder teed off against Kenta Maeda, belting a two-run homer in the first and third innings to help stake the White Sox to an early lead that the bullpen couldn't protect. Robert cranked out a career-high 38 homers and stole 20 bases in 2023 while slashing .264/.315/.542, but that was also the first season in which he played more than 98 games for Chicago. His ability to stay healthy will likely the biggest factor in determining whether he can repeat that performance.